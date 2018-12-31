Kiara Advani, the Lust Stories fame has been raising the temperature with her sexy photos and videos from her latest vacation! After sharing several sexy bikini and monokini photos on her official Instagram account, the diva has now shared a breathtaking video in which she is seen swimming in the ocean.

Kiara Advani, the Lust Stories fame has been raising the temperature with her sexy photos and videos from her latest vacation! After sharing several sexy bikini and monokini photos on her official Instagram account, the diva has now shared a breathtaking video in which she is seen swimming in the ocean. Wearing a sexy blue monokini, Kiara Advani looks way too hot as she swims and later in the video makes a heart from her hands.

Kiara Advani recently shot to fame with her breakthrough performance in Karan Johar directorial Netflix Original movie Lust Stories which showed four different stories. Kiara Advani also played a key role in Bollywood film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story where she played the role of Sakshi Dhoni. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Kiara Advani has also featured in Telugu films such as Machine, Bharat Ane Nenu, among others and will also be seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama which is slated to release next year.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank in which she will have a special appearance in a song. Kiara Advani will also be seen in upcoming Bollywood film Good News.

