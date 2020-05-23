After Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, there are reports that Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani are in talks with OTT platforms to release Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani digitally.

This won’t be wrong to say that along with some industries, the film fraternity has also suffered major losses due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. From the shooting of the movies and shows to the film release, everything is stopped and moreover the theatres are also shut. The changing scenarios have also led to a controversy between the producers of the films and the exhibitors. Some days back, many theatre owners expressed their disappointment on films taking the digital route to release.

Last week, there were reports that Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana along with Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on OTT platforms. According to the recent reports, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani’s film Indoo Ki Jawaani might also follow the same digital route as the producers Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani are in talks to release the film digitally.

Reports reveal that the film is ready and all the post-production work is also completed. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a small budget good concept film so there are chances that the film will easily recover its cost with the digital release. Moreover, if this collaboration happens, this will be Kiara Advani’s second film to release online. There are also reports that Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb might also take the same digital route.

Indoo Ki Jawaani is a comedy film helmed by Abir Sengupta and is bankrolled by T-series and Emmay Entertainment. Apart from Kiara Advani, the film also features Aditya Seal. The film narrates the story of a girl from Ghaziabad and her pranks with dating apps.

