Kiara Advani is currently enjoying her holidays in Lake Como, in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region. the actress poster posted some of the pictures from her recent Italy holiday. The pictures from her vacation are giving us major fashion goals.

Kiara Advani is known for being a social media queen and the Kabir Singh actress knows the trick well how to keep their fans hooked up by giving the latest happenings in her life. Kaira is one of the Bollywood fashionistas and people loves to follow her looks be it her airport look or her stunning photoshoot. The actress looks classy and sassy every time and that’s one of the reasons for her growing popularity.

Currently, the actress is in full vacation mood and is enjoying in Italy, not only this the latest pictures from her Italy holiday is giving us major vacation goals. It seems from her pictures that she’s enjoying her much needed vacation to the fullest. In the latest picture actress can be seen posing in a white floral slit dress, and the actress is looking sexy as always.

The sunkissed look of Kaira is jaw-dropping. The Bollywood diva was snapped in a bright yellow lacy bralette and she looked stunning in the comfortable clothing. The actress is feeling the scenic view from the Lake Como, in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region.

In another picture that Kaira shared, the actress can be seen having her healthy breakfast of fruits muesli along with croissants. She captioned the image, I’m one of those people who go to bed early only so that I can wake up and eat my breakfast! Favourite meal of the day! #holidaybrekkieisthebest.” In the pic, the actress teamed her yellow bralette with a pair of white lowers. she completed her look by wearing headband and accessories.

The Kalank actress pictures are giving us major fashion goals and the actress never fai0ls to engage her fans. Kaira is holidaying at Lake Como, in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region is also the place where Deepika Padukone got married and Isha Ambani got engaged

