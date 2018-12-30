Kiara Advani, who shot to fame after her phenomenal performance in Karan Johar's Lust Stories has been breaking the Internet with her vacation photos! In another breathtaking photo shared by the MS Dhoni actress, Kiara looks ravishing in a sexy white monokini as she is chilling near the sea on a hammock.

She became a household name after her brilliant performance in Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original film. Kiara Advani will also be seen in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News which is slated to hit the silver screen next year. Kiara Advani has more than 2.7 million followers on her official Instagram account and she keeps sharing her stunning and sexy photos on social media. Kiara Advani is reportedly dating Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani has featured both in Hindi and Telugu films and has a few Bollywood films in her kitty.

