Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
Kiara Advani's Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash's Toxic And Shakti Shalini's Release?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, recently announced that they are expecting their first child through a beautiful Instagram post.

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash’s Toxic And Shakti Shalini’s Release?

Kiara Advani's Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash's Toxic And Shakti Shalini's Release?


Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, recently announced that they are expecting their first child through a beautiful Instagram post. They shared a picture of holding a toddler's knitted booties and wrote: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

As soon as the couple announced the pregnancy on social media, fans and celebrities started wishing the couple. However, with that came the concerns about Kiara Advani’s future projects including Yash’s Toxic. The reports of Kiara’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 have been circulating since morning but with that, it also raised a concern for her other projects.

Kiara is signed with multiple projects

Notably, Kiara Advani has already lined up with War 2, Toxic, and Shakti Shalini. She even started the shooting for War 2 and Toxic and reports suggest that she has almost completed the shooting for War 2. Now the question arises what is the future for Toxic and Shakti Shalini as both the films are announced to release in 2025?

Kiara started the shooting for Yash starring Toxic in December last year. However, Shakti Shalini is still in the pre-production stage and it is supposed to go on floors in mid-2025. Maddock Films has already announced their slate for Horror Universe and in the slate, Shakti Shalini is announced to release on 31st December 2025. On the other hand, She is also being considered for YRF’s Dhoom 4 alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Future of ‘Shakti Shalini’ and ‘Dhoom 4’

According to a media report, Kiara is near to completing the shoot for Toxic and she will take a break after completing the shoot. There is no update about Shakti Shalini as the project has not started yet and it will take time. Till the time Shakti Shalini will go on floors Kiara is mid of her pregnancy. Now it will have to see what will be Maddock Films’s call on Shakti Shalini whether they push the film or will change the casting.

If Maddock goes with the announced plan then it looks like that Kiara might get replaced. Movies that are being made under Maddock Horror Universe are interconnecting with each other so if they push the shoot of Shakti Shalini then it will affect other projects aligned to the universe. However, Kiara’s break won’t affect YRF’s Dhoom 4 as the movie will go on floors in 2026. The movie won’t start till Ranbir Kapoor completes shooting for Ramayana and Love and War.

Also Read: Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Filed under

Kiara Advani Shakti shalini Toxic War 2

