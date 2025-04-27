Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

The primary reason behind the delay is Kiara’s pregnancy. She and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child this year, with the actress planning to resume work only by mid-2025.

Maddock Films’ much-hyped Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU) is facing its first big disruption. PeepingMoon.com has exclusively learned that Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Shakti Shalini’, featuring Kiara Advani in the lead, has been pushed back by a full year, throwing off the carefully laid timelines of MHCU’s ambitious eight-film plan.

Kiara’s Pregnancy Puts Shakti Shalini on Hold

The primary reason behind the delay is Kiara’s pregnancy. She and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child this year, with the actress planning to resume work only by mid-2025.

While there were murmurs about a possible recast to keep the schedules intact, sources have confirmed that “the project will move forward only with Kiara in the lead.”

Ajitpal Singh, known for ‘Tabbar’, was set to start shooting ‘Shakti Shalini’ this June. However, with Kiara’s maternity break now in play, the production will have to wait.

MHCU’s Release Calendar Set for a Massive Overhaul

Vijan’s choice to prioritize Kiara’s personal milestone is being praised, but the ripple effect on MHCU’s release strategy is undeniable.

Originally intended for a December 31 release this year, ‘Shakti Shalini’ will no longer hit cinemas in 2025 as planned. Instead, ‘Thama’ — a vampire comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui — will be MHCU’s only release this year.

With the new developments, the writing team is reworking the broader narrative of the universe to fit the revised timeline.

The original roadmap to roll out eight films by 2028 now seems unlikely, with projections indicating a stretch till at least 2030.

Production delays are looming over other films too. Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya 2’ won’t start before late this year, and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Chamunda’ is still stuck in the scripting stage without a director.

Given the heavy reliance on VFX, each film demands a minimum six-month post-production window, making it almost impossible to stick to the earlier deadlines.

Maddock Films’ Big Plans Now Under Revision

In January, buoyed by the smashing success of ‘Munjya’ and ‘Stree 2’, Maddock Films had revealed a bold slate of interconnected horror-comedies.

The original plan was to release two films annually: ‘Thama’ and ‘Shakti Shalini’ were set for 2025, followed by ‘Bhediya 2’ and ‘Chamunda’ in 2026, then ‘Stree 3’ and ‘Maha Munjya’ in 2027. The final two epic films, ‘Pehla Mahayudh’ and ‘Doosra Mahayudh’, were scheduled to wrap things up in 2028.

However, with the latest changes, the entire structure will likely need an overhaul.

Meanwhile, Kiara isn’t stepping away from the spotlight for long. She has two big releases lined up: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s ‘War 2’ hitting cinemas on August 14 this year, and Yash’s ‘Toxic’ gearing up for an Eid 2026 release.

She was also supposed to team up with Ranveer Singh for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, but exited the project due to her pregnancy.

