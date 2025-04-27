Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

The primary reason behind the delay is Kiara’s pregnancy. She and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child this year, with the actress planning to resume work only by mid-2025.

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Kiara Advani's Shakti Shalini Hits Roadblock: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Film Delayed By A Year


Maddock Films’ much-hyped Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU) is facing its first big disruption. PeepingMoon.com has exclusively learned that Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Shakti Shalini’, featuring Kiara Advani in the lead, has been pushed back by a full year, throwing off the carefully laid timelines of MHCU’s ambitious eight-film plan.

Kiara’s Pregnancy Puts Shakti Shalini on Hold

The primary reason behind the delay is Kiara’s pregnancy. She and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child this year, with the actress planning to resume work only by mid-2025.

While there were murmurs about a possible recast to keep the schedules intact, sources have confirmed that “the project will move forward only with Kiara in the lead.”

Ajitpal Singh, known for ‘Tabbar’, was set to start shooting ‘Shakti Shalini’ this June. However, with Kiara’s maternity break now in play, the production will have to wait.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

MHCU’s Release Calendar Set for a Massive Overhaul

Vijan’s choice to prioritize Kiara’s personal milestone is being praised, but the ripple effect on MHCU’s release strategy is undeniable.

Originally intended for a December 31 release this year, ‘Shakti Shalini’ will no longer hit cinemas in 2025 as planned. Instead, ‘Thama’ — a vampire comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui — will be MHCU’s only release this year.

With the new developments, the writing team is reworking the broader narrative of the universe to fit the revised timeline.

The original roadmap to roll out eight films by 2028 now seems unlikely, with projections indicating a stretch till at least 2030.

Production delays are looming over other films too. Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya 2’ won’t start before late this year, and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Chamunda’ is still stuck in the scripting stage without a director.

Given the heavy reliance on VFX, each film demands a minimum six-month post-production window, making it almost impossible to stick to the earlier deadlines.

Maddock Films’ Big Plans Now Under Revision

In January, buoyed by the smashing success of ‘Munjya’ and ‘Stree 2’, Maddock Films had revealed a bold slate of interconnected horror-comedies.

The original plan was to release two films annually: ‘Thama’ and ‘Shakti Shalini’ were set for 2025, followed by ‘Bhediya 2’ and ‘Chamunda’ in 2026, then ‘Stree 3’ and ‘Maha Munjya’ in 2027. The final two epic films, ‘Pehla Mahayudh’ and ‘Doosra Mahayudh’, were scheduled to wrap things up in 2028.

However, with the latest changes, the entire structure will likely need an overhaul.

Meanwhile, Kiara isn’t stepping away from the spotlight for long. She has two big releases lined up: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s ‘War 2’ hitting cinemas on August 14 this year, and Yash’s ‘Toxic’ gearing up for an Eid 2026 release.

She was also supposed to team up with Ranveer Singh for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, but exited the project due to her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

 

Filed under

Bhediya 2 Kiara Advani Stree 3

newsx

Super-Earths More Common Than Expected, New Study Reveals Using KMTNet Discovery
newsx

Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned
newsx

IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today
newsx

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback
Massive Fire Erupts Near

Massive Fire Erupts Near ITO Area In Delhi; No Casualties Reported
newsx

Will MS Dhoni Don The Yellow Jersey In 2026? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Drops Major...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Super-Earths More Common Than Expected, New Study Reveals Using KMTNet Discovery

Super-Earths More Common Than Expected, New Study Reveals Using KMTNet Discovery

Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned

Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned

IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today

IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today

Massive Fire Erupts Near ITO Area In Delhi; No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Erupts Near ITO Area In Delhi; No Casualties Reported

Will MS Dhoni Don The Yellow Jersey In 2026? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Drops Major Hint

Will MS Dhoni Don The Yellow Jersey In 2026? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Drops Major...

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After