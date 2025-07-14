Kiara-Sid Romance Blooms with Baby on the Way, Here’s A Look At The Journey Of Shershaah Stars

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, had everyone’s heart skipping a beat for them with on-screen romance that grew on the sets of Shershaah. Now, waiting to welcome their first child, announced in February 2025, their own journey from co-stars to parents-to-be is a journey of love, isolation, and common dreams.

From off-screen romance to on-screen romance, here’s a peek into the ‘Shershaah’ actors’ incredible journey, from wedding to soon-to-be parenthood.

Kiara-Sidharth Romance Blossomed on Shershaah Sets

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were dating when they were filming for Shershaah (2021), a war drama biopic where they had played Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Their on-screen counterpart Himanshu Malhotra remembered feeling their chemistry on location in Palanpur and Chandigarh, particularly on key scenes, as a “blooming” one.

While they kept the clandestine romance initially, there were rumormongers before they went public with it, leaving fans in a state of happiness. Both these actors’ natural performances and real-life love turned *Shershaah* into a benchmark in their careers and lives too, making them Bollywood’s golden couple.

Sid-Kiara’s Dreamy, Royal Wedding in Rajasthan

On February 7, 2023, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a private yet grand ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple shared glimpses on Instagram, showcasing their love in a setting that radiated royalty.

As they celebrated their second anniversary in 2025, their bond grew stronger, with Sidharth often seen supporting Kiara at public events like her Met Gala debut, where she proudly displayed her baby bump.

Kiara and Sidharth Welcoming Their First Child

In February 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring tiny woolen booties, captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” The couple, known for their privacy, has since maintained a low profile, with occasional outings like their July 12, 2025, clinic visit in Mumbai, where they shielded themselves from paparazzi with a yellow umbrella.

They continue to balance personal milestones with professional projects, with Kiara set for *War 2* and Sidharth for Param Sundari.

