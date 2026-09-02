Kichcha Sudeep Birthday Special: Before Becoming ‘Abhinaya Chakravarthy’, He Wanted To Be A Cricketer — 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Star

Kichcha Sudeep has spent three decades moving comfortably between the worlds of acting, filmmaking, television and music. But the journey to becoming Kannada cinema’s celebrated ‘Abhinaya Chakravarthy’ was far from conventional. The actor, who turns 53 on September 2, has often been associated with larger-than-life roles, but some of the most interesting chapters of his life came before he became a familiar face on screen. From playing competitive cricket to training in Mumbai and even taking on odd jobs during his struggling days, Sudeep’s journey offers plenty of surprises.

As he celebrates another birthday, here are seven things you may not know about the star.

1. Did Kichcha Sudeep really want to become a cricketer?

Long before cinema became his profession, cricket was one of Sudeep’s serious interests. He played competitive cricket and represented his state at the Under-17 and Under-19 levels. His sporting background remained an important part of his life even as he eventually moved towards acting.

2. He is an engineering graduate

Sudeep did not come from an obvious film-school route. He studied Mechanical Engineering at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru before pursuing acting professionally.

That academic background makes his eventual transition to cinema all the more unexpected.

3. He trained under acting teacher Roshan Taneja

Before stepping fully into films, Sudeep travelled to Mumbai and trained at the Roshan Taneja School of Acting. The experience helped him build confidence and prepare for a career in front of the camera.

4. His acting career began before ‘Huchcha’

Sudeep made his screen debut with Thayavva in 1997 and went on to appear in other projects before Huchcha arrived in 2001. While Sparsha helped establish him as an actor, it was Huchcha that changed the scale of his popularity.

5. ‘Kichcha’ was not originally his name

One of the most recognisable parts of his identity came from a film. Sudeep played a character named Kichcha in Huchcha, and following the film’s success, fans began calling him by the name. Eventually, Kichcha became inseparable from Sudeep himself.

Three decades later, the journey continues

Sudeep marked 30 years in cinema in 2026, reflecting on a career that has moved well beyond the boundaries of Kannada cinema. Interestingly, he has chosen not to hold his usual birthday gathering at home this year, asking fans to respect his decision and celebrate from wherever they are.

From a young cricket enthusiast and engineering graduate to one of Kannada cinema’s most recognisable stars, Sudeep’s story is a reminder that some of the most interesting careers are rarely linear.