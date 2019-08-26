South superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who plays an antagonist in Dabangg 3, has opened up about his experience of working with Salman Khan. In the interview, the actor has also spilled the beans on Dabangg 3 climax.

All eyes are on Salman Khan as the superstar gears to return on the silver screens as Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey. Touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Dabangg 3 has been making a lot of buzz ever since the film has gone on floors. The madness of Chulbul Pandey, Prabhu Deva’s direction and a promising starcast like Sonakshi Sinha and Kichha Sudeep seem to guarantee an out and out entertainer.

Kichcha Sudeep, who will be seen taking on Salman Khan as the main villain, recently opened up about his experience of working on Dabangg 3 with a news portal. In the interview, he revealed that fans would be treated to a showdown where both of the actors are bare-chested. He shared that Salman was a bit overweight when they started shooting for the film because of his other commitments. However, he acquired a ripped body just within a month of hitting the gym.

Commenting on the same, Kichha further said that Salman’s determination at this age is unbelievable. His dedication also motivated Kichcha to hit the gym everyday since he did not wanted to look like a joker in front of the superstar. Recently, Kichcha shared a photo with Salman on his Instagram profile titled as Sultan & Pehlwaan.

An addition in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 20, 2019. After Salman’s shocking tweet about Inshallah delay, it is speculated that Dabangg 3 might release on Eid 2020 now. Along with Dabangg 3 and Inshallah, Salman Khan will also be seen hosting the upcoming season of controversial reality television show Bigg Boss 13.

