Kichcha Sudeep latest release Pehlwaan was leaked online by Tamilrockers recently. The piracy website has been leaking all the latest movies despite being blocked. After Saaho, they leaked Kichcha's latest film online.

The much-awaited film Pehlwaan featuring Kichcha Sudeep was released in theaters on Thursday and now the full movie has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers within 24 hours. Directed by S Krishna, Pehlwaan has been released in various languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Earlier filmmakers decided to release the film in nine languages. The sports action drama also features Suneil Shetty, Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh in key roles. In the film, Sudeep can be seen playing the role of a wrestler and a boxer. The film was released in the theatres on September 12.

Last month, Tamilrockers leaked the full movie Saaho online. They have become a big problem for the Indian film industry as all the latest releases are leaked by them despite being blocked. The piracy website has been causing huge losses to the filmmakers and it’s affecting their box office collection.

Pehlwaan has got mixed reviews from fans and average response from film critics like Manoj Kumar R who has given the film 2 stars out of 5. Produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner RRR Motion Pictures and bankrolled by Zee Studios, marks Suneil Shetty’s debut in Kannada cinema.

On the work front, Post Pehlwaan Kichcha Sudeep will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Kichcha has also signed Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham slated to release next year. Kichcha’s film Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019. The movie is being directed by Prabhu Deva and Sudeep is happy to work with him as well as Salman Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App