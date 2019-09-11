Kichcha Sudeep is all set for his upcoming film Pehlwaan slated to release on September 12. In a latest interview, Sudeep opened about his struggling period and his experience working on the sets of Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva.

Kichcha Sudeep on Salman Khan: If he likes you, he likes you. Otherwise, you don’t exist

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is all set for his upcoming film Pehlwaan slated to release on September 12. Post that Sudeep will be seen in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and much-awaited Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The actor is generally known for doing Kannada films but has also done movies in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil language.

With the movie Pehlwaan, Sudeep will return to Hindi cinema after 9 years. The actor is currently busy promoting his sports action drama Pehlwaan and in a recent interview opened about the struggles he had to face in the entertainment industry. He said he had to go through tough times when he was jobless and it made him learn a lot of things. According to him, an actor should be competitive in a positive way and should always give an extra effort to every role to be different than others.

Sudeep also shared the experience of working with Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva in Dabangg 3. The Pehlewaan actor said he and Salman share the same thoughts and with people like him, it’s pleasant to be around them. Sudeep also called him a good guy and very sweet but he also made a statement and said, if Salman likes you, he likes you. Otherwise, you don’t exist. Sudeep calls him his big brother.

Sudeep also praised Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva and said he loved working with him. The shooting of Dabangg 3 is still going on and the recent makers of the film released the first official poster of the action drama. The film is slated to release on December 20, this year. Dabangg 3 is the sequel of Dabangg series and features Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill, Arbaaz Khan among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App