Apart from Max, Kichcha Sudeep is working on two yet-to-be-titled projects, as well as Billa Ranga Baashaa and Kabzaa 2, which are eagerly awaited by fans.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is all set for the release of his much-anticipated film Max on December 25. Ahead of the premiere, the actor addressed a press conference, where he offered thought-provoking responses to questions, including one about the film’s English title.

Sudeep Defends English Title Choice

During the media interaction, a reporter questioned why the Kannada film Max has an English title. Responding with wit and logic, Sudeep asked, “Why are all news channels named in English, despite catering to Kannada-speaking audiences and interviewing Kannadigas like me?” He further highlighted the prevalence of English-medium schools in Karnataka, where most students are Kannadigas.

Sudeep continued by challenging the reporter with an example: “Do you own an Apple device? Can you name it in Kannada? So, what exactly is the problem?”

About Max

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Max features Kichcha Sudeep in a gripping role, supported by Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The teaser introduces Sudeep’s character as a fierce individual seeking revenge against those who wronged him. A voiceover sets the intense tone, culminating in a vibrant temple festival scene where Sudeep is seen dancing amidst drum beats and performers dressed as deities.

The film will be released in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Apart from Max, Kichcha Sudeep is working on two yet-to-be-titled projects, as well as Billa Ranga Baashaa and Kabzaa 2, which are eagerly awaited by fans.

n a personal note, the actor experienced a profound loss in October when his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, passed away due to age-related health issues. Expressing his grief, Sudeep wrote on X, “I have no words to express the pain I feel right now. I’m unable to accept the void or come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours.”

With Max slated for release soon, Kichcha Sudeep’s powerful responses and unwavering spirit have only heightened anticipation for his upcoming projects.