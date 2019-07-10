Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep recently cheered his fans after sharing the news of his upcoming movie Pehlwaan, which is set to release across India, Nepal and Bhutan. The release date has been revealed by the filmmakers yet.

Kichcha Sudeep is ready for his next Kannada release Pailwaan or Pehlwaan. Alongside with Kuldeep, the movie features Aakanksha Singh and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The makers of the film released one of the teasers a few months ago and fans have been treated with new posters time and again. The sports drama film is directed by S Krishna and release date for the movie has not been declared yet.

According to sources, it is going to be a multilingual film and will be released on 2500 screen across the world. If everything goes as planned, Pehlwaan will break Yash’s KGF record of being the biggest Kannada release till date. Pehlwaan is set to break records in the Kannada industry.

Kuldeep will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. The actor recently took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans. In his tweet, he mentioned that the movie will release across India, Nepal and Bhutan with a new poster. He also congratulated Zee Studios for this big achievement.

Its a great feeling to have a huge family,,n it's a greater feel,, when family gets bigger.

The prestigious @ZeeStudios_ now joins hands for the theatrical release of #Pehlwaan across India, Nepal & Bhutan.

A warm WELCOME n a big HUG 🤗🥂. Congrats @krisshdop,,u deserve it all. pic.twitter.com/fs1DM0cKKq — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 10, 2019

Sudeep has worked really hard for the film. He will be playing the role of a wrestler and a box both in the movie. Fans are really excited to see him on screen after a long time.

