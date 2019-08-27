Kick 2: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3, will next appear in Sajid Nadiadwala's film Kick 2. Reports reveal that Jacqueline Fernandez might appear in the second installment of the film. Read the details here–

Kick 2: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly quitted from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah and is all set to entertain his fans on Eid 2020 with his another flick–Kick 2. Earlier, the reports revealed that action director Rohit Shetty will helm the project, but later it was decided that Sajid Nadiadwala who directed the first will continue with its second installment. In Kick, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in the role of a psychiatrist, who also plays as Salman Khan’s love interest.

Recently, a source close to the makers revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez might appear in the sequel as she is the top choice in the maker’s list. Though nothing has been finalized, the decision is now with Salman Khan, who reportedly wants Jacqueline to feature in the film.

Kick released in 2014 and also featured Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty, Saurabh Shukla and Rajit Kapur in supporting roles. The film earned Rs 233 crore at the box office and also garnered praises from the audience as well as the critics.

Apart from Kick 2, Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb will also release on Eid 2020. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in June, but the makers recently preponed the date. So this Eid will be big as two films of the superstars will be facing a clash at the box office. Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy film which is a remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kaanchana of 2011. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Tusshar Kapor, Kiara Advani, and Tarun Arora.

