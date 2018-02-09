Kick's leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez might not share the screen-space with Salman Khan in the sequel of Sajid Nadiadwala's directoral. The filmmakers are reportedly looking for a fresh face to be paired up opposite Salman and have shortlisted a few names for the same. However, Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez will be sharing the screen-space in Remo D Souza's upcoming film Race 3.

Salman Khan is riding high after the super-hit success of his film Tiger Zinda Hai as the megastar already has films like Race 3, Bharat and Kick 2 in his kitty. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the first poster of Kick 2 on his Twitter handle and announced that Salman will be collaborating again with Sajid Nadiadwala for a sequel of Kick, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas 2019. However, no information was revealed about the return of Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady.

If the latest reports are to be believed by BollywoodLife, Jacqueline will not be a part of Kick 2 as the filmmakers are now looking for a fresh talent to replace her in the sequel. A source close to the daily revealed, “Jacqueline Fernandez will not be a part of Kick 2, however, this is not because of any issue between anyone, but because the story is completely different. Jacqueline’s track ended in Kick. In fact, Kick 2has a completely new plot and characters, hence Sajid Nadiadwala and his team decided to cast a new leading lady. They’ve shortlisted a few names and should make an announcement soon.”

However, rumours are also rife that since Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan will be seen romancing each other in Remo D’ Souza’s directorial Race 3, the filmmakers have decided not to retain the same pair in the sequel. Recently, Remo D’ Souza had praised the diva in an interview and said, “”Jacqueline is a very hardworking girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills. Hence, we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level.”