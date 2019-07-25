Kick 2: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Kick 2, which is the sequel of 2014 film Kick. As per the recent buzz, after finishing the shooting schedule of Dabangg 3 and Inshallah, Salman Khan will commence with the shoot for Kick 2 in 2020.

Kick 2: It seems that after winning the hearts in 2014 with action-comedy film Kick, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernadez is again set to create a buzz with its sequel titled Kick 2. The film marked as a debut in direction for Sajid Nadiadwala and as per the reports, the film was among the much-loved films. As per a recent report, Sajid Nadiadwala is done with the first draft of the film and the writing team is taking the things in a slow pace so that the script lives up to the expectations of the fans.

Moreover, Sajid also held many brainstorming sessions to finalise the premise of the film. As per the recent buzz, the film will go on floors in 2020. In an interview, Sajid revealed that soon the team will go on a recce to lock the shoot spots for the film.

In the film, Salman Khan will play the role of Devil aka Devi Lal Singh and both Salman Khan and Sajid are in touch and regularly have meetings regarding the script of the film. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 with Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha. The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise and will hit the theatres on December 2019.

After completing the schedule for Dabangg, Salman Khan will then shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah, which is a love story. In the film, Salman Khan will play the role of a businessman and will romance opposite Bollywood beauty queen Alia Bhatt. Reports suggest that Salman Khan will work with the filmmaker after 2 decades and Inshallah is among the highly anticipated films of the year.

