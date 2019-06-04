Salman Khan Kick 2 release date: It seems that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a list of films in his kitty this year and the following year as well. Recent reports reveal that after completing the schedules for Dabangg 3 and Inshallah, the actor will commence with the shoot of Kick 2 in April 2020.

Kick 2 release date: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is among the most hardworking actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in his film. Starting from Hum Apke Hain Koun, Tiger Zinda Hai, Kick, Sultan, Ready to Tubelight, the actor masters the talent of winning the hearts of her fans. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, Bharat. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Last year Producer Nadiadwala announced about the sequel of Kick and recently the reports revealed that the film will go on floors in April 2020. Earlier, when the producer announced about the sequel, the script of the film was not ready, however now the entire production is all set and Salman Khan has also green signalled the project. Reports also suggested that Salman Khan after finishing up all the schedules of Dabangg 3, will commence the shoot of his next film Inshallah with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Kick 2.

The pre-production of Kick 2 is likely to commence from December this year so that the film can have a release date in December 2020. It will be a like a continuity film and it is predicted that Salman Khan will portray the same character in Kick. Moreover, he will also share the screens with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father in 2014. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film will also feature Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Before the release only, the film has garnered a positive response from the audience and it seems that the film will earn Rs 40 crore on its opening day. The advance booking of the film has already started and fans are quite excited for the film.

