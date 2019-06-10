After a lot of speculations, the air is finally cleared and it is confirmed that Sajid Nadiadwala will be directing Salman Khan's forthcoming movie Kick 2.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been making headlines as his latest movie Bharat has earned Rs 150 crores in just 5 days of its release and the film has been shattering all box office records. However, this is just the beginning for all the Saman Khan fans as Kick 2 will finally go on floors soon and guess who will be directing this much-anticipated sequel? Well, it is none other than ace filmmaker and Salman Khan’s close friend Sajid Nadiadwala.

The producer-director on Monday took to his Twitter to share that Salman Khan’s forthcoming movie Kick 2 will be backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Previously, Nadiadwala directed the first part of the film as well and it was a major success at the box office. Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have previously worked in many Bollywood movies such as Jeet and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

The leading lady of Kick 2 has not been decided yet but it is surely one of the most awaited movies of Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar is currently riding on the success of his latest movie Bharat and will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 which is slated to hit the silver screens by the end of this year.

Salman Khan has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Inshallah along with Alia Bhatt. He is one of the most popular Bollywood actors with a massive fan base across the globe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App