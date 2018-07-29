Celebrities including Karishma Sharma, Adah Sharma, Kushal Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Priyank Sharma, and Bhumika Gurung posted the videos of them performing the #KikiChallenge on their personal social media handle. And to entertain their fans they also gave the challenge a little twist.

#KikiChallenge: Well, if it has sounded something new to you, then you are definitely not one of those social media geeks. But, most of you must have seen some video featuring people jumping out of their cars to dance on this particular song “In my feelings” or “Kiki, Do You Love Me?” and hop back into the moving back after showing off their dance moves. Strange, but yes this is something that has been sending several social media users into a frenzy for last a couple of months. Be it Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or video-making app Musically, the feeds of all the apps are full of the #KikiChallenge videos.

The wave of #KikiChallenge came somewhere from West and no one knows the exact time when it took the shape of a Tsunami across the world. #KikiChallenge went viral rapidly and we are damn sure that not even Canadian rapper Drake had the idea that the song “In My feelings” from his new album Scorpion will become an online trend.

Recently, the #KikiChallenge picked up momentum in India, and a number of celebrities were seen hopping out of their cars to perform the challenge. While some of the celebrities were seen replacing the car with an auto rickshaw, some of them came with something that was totally out-of-the-box.

Karishma Sharma, Adah Sharma, Kushal Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Priyank Sharma, and Bhumika Gurung posted the videos of them performing the #KikiChallenge on their personal social media handle. And to entertain their fans they also gave the challenge a little twist.

🙄keke do you love me ? A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Jul 22, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT

The challenge has also received a lot of criticism following the incidents where the performer bumps into a pole or hit by a moving vehicle coming from the other side. The Mumbai police also came up with a unique way to make people understand that they need to avoid being a part of such harmful trends.

Here’s what Mumbai Police did to aware people about the challenge:

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

