Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Enjoy Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai

The bustling city of Mumbai had its brush with Hollywood glamour as reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, shared a video of themselves taking an autorickshaw ride in India’s film city.

Ahead of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding, the duo earlier received a traditional Indian style welcome on their arrival, with saree-clad women showering them with flowers amidst music.

Khloe Kardashian shared a video on Instagram as she and Kim Kardashian enjoyed the quintessential Indian experience.

The Kardashian sisters, known for their global influence, were among the star-studded guest list for the wedding.

In a delightful excursion through Mumbai’s vibrant streets, Kim and Khloe were spotted relishing their auto rickshaw ride, capturing moments of joy that resonated across social media.

Khloe shared a candid video on her Instagram, where the sisters, adorned with traditional tikka on their foreheads and dressed in Western attire, playfully documented their auto adventure.

In the video clip, Khloe is heard saying, “Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India,” as the camera captures their animated expressions and the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai’s urban landscape.

The light-hearted moment concludes with Kim, famed for her signature pout, posing for the camera amidst laughter and enjoyment.

The Kardashian siblings who arrived in Mumbai yesterday were met with fervent media attention, with their entourage navigating through enthusiastic paparazzi at the airport.

The sisters were graciously welcomed with a luxurious reception at the iconic Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, setting the stage for their immersion into the wedding festivities.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding set to unfold at the Jio World Convention Centre, has drawn a constellation of global celebrities, each contributing to the spectacle surrounding the union of Anant and Radhika.

Among the notable arrivals were superstar Yash, known for his role in ‘KGF’, and music sensation Rema, who added their star power to the celebrations.

Sporting an all-black ensemble, Rema made a stylish statement upon his arrival at Mumbai airport, while wrestling legend John Cena and business magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal also graced the occasion with their presence.

Earlier in the day, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his family.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also made a late-night arrival, exuding his trademark charm amidst the clamour of media and fans.

The grandeur of the Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities commenced earlier with a dazzling Sangeet ceremony on July 5, featuring performances by international pop sensation Justin Bieber and an array of celebrities.

The pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding were earlier held in Jamnagar.

Post today’s wedding ceremony, the festivities will continue with ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, followed by the grand Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14.

