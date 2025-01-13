Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kardashian then asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to raise pay for incarcerated firefighters so it's "a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes."

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Amid the ongoing wildfires in California, reality TV star Kim Kardashian expressed her gratitude to firefighters who have risked their lives to save people from the deadly disaster. She even demanded a pay raise for them.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Sunday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note claiming incarcerated firefighters have been paid USD 1 per hour since 1984, telling her millions of fans that pay for them has “never been raised with inflation. It’s never been raised when fires got worse and many died. A recent agreement to raise it to five dollars an hour was reportedly ‘shot down last minute.'”

Kardashian then asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to raise pay for incarcerated firefighters so it’s “a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes.”

The SKIMS founder concluded, “And lastly I want to thank the firefighters from the @calfire Ventura Training Center for saving my community when it started burning this week. These are all FORMERLY incarcerated firefighters who have come home, and want to continue serving our community as firefighters. Due to bills passed by @antirecidivismcoalition, these guys can now get their sentences reduced, expunging the felonies from their records for their fire service. And when they come home can get six figure jobs working for the fire departments.”

Like Kim, many other celebrities have come out to help those impacted by LA fires.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week After Husband’s Suicide

Filed under

kim kardashian LA Wildfires

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Entertainment

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years Star Dies At 79

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox