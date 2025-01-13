Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kardashian then asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to raise pay for incarcerated firefighters so it's "a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes."

Amid the ongoing wildfires in California, reality TV star Kim Kardashian expressed her gratitude to firefighters who have risked their lives to save people from the deadly disaster. She even demanded a pay raise for them.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Sunday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note claiming incarcerated firefighters have been paid USD 1 per hour since 1984, telling her millions of fans that pay for them has “never been raised with inflation. It’s never been raised when fires got worse and many died. A recent agreement to raise it to five dollars an hour was reportedly ‘shot down last minute.'”

Kardashian then asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to raise pay for incarcerated firefighters so it’s “a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes.”

The SKIMS founder concluded, “And lastly I want to thank the firefighters from the @calfire Ventura Training Center for saving my community when it started burning this week. These are all FORMERLY incarcerated firefighters who have come home, and want to continue serving our community as firefighters. Due to bills passed by @antirecidivismcoalition, these guys can now get their sentences reduced, expunging the felonies from their records for their fire service. And when they come home can get six figure jobs working for the fire departments.”

Like Kim, many other celebrities have come out to help those impacted by LA fires.

(With inputs from ANI)