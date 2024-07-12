Kim Kardashian Enjoys Indian Hospitality Ahead of Anant Ambani's Wedding in Mumbai

The international star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who arrived in Mumbai for the Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant wedding has been captivated by the warmth of Indian hospitality since her arrival. Both Kim and her sister, Khloe Kardashian have been giving the fans sneak peeks of how they are spending their time in Mumbai and this has made their fans from all over the world look forward to seeing more of them.



In her Instagram on the night and early morning of Friday, Kim posted clips of her arrival and welcome at a fancy Mumbai hotel. The photos and videos demonstrated her getting a glimpse of typical Indian welcome where she had a tika on her forehead, Shawl was put around her neck, and a flower bouquet. Kim expressed her gratitude to the hotel staff for their welcoming gestures.



The subsequent stories provided further glimpses of the hotel’s decor, featuring intricate details such as a marble elephant adorned with roses, plates filled with gajras (small flower garlands) and Indian spices like turmeric, and floral designs adorning marble walls. Clearly enthralled by the rich cultural display, Kim appeared eager for the festivities of the upcoming grand Indian wedding.

Paparazzi images captured the Kardashian sisters exiting Kalina airport upon their arrival in Mumbai, where Kim waved at photographers before proceeding to their awaiting vehicle. Kim opted for an elegant nude dress paired with dark sunglasses, while Khloe chose a casual white T-shirt and jeans ensemble for their airport appearance.



Social media reactions

The buzz surrounding Kim and Khloe’s Mumbai visit has ignited excitement on social media, with netizens expressing their enthusiasm over the celebrity presence. “Can’t keep calm as Kim is in India,” commented one social media user, while another remarked, “This is huge.”



The guest list for the wedding

Among them, an impressive guest list includes the groom’s cousin Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-Yong, who landed in Mumbai early for the wedding. Twists and turns/styles/façades They both were planning to attend the much talked about wedding of Anant & Radhika this week, which was seen with Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas in Mumbai.



In the sangeet ceremony last week, Justin Bieber was the guest performer and the highlight of the evening. The guestlist for the wedding has had the onlookers on the edges of their seat for the Barat and the main wedding ceremony which is expected to be even grander and will be one of the most discussed weddings of the year.