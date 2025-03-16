Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
  Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim Kardashian, currently pursuing a legal career, is particularly alarmed due to Diddy’s ongoing federal sex trafficking case. Insiders reveal that she has been working behind the scenes to distance North from the situation.

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim, Kanye And Diddy


Kanye West has sparked fresh controversy by releasing a new song, LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, featuring Diddy, Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs, and his 11-year-old daughter, North West.

The track debuted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, stirring reactions across social media.

Diddy’s Message and North’s Role in the Song

The song begins with what appears to be Diddy’s voice, thanking Kanye for supporting him while he remains in jail on serious charges, including sex trafficking.

Kanye reciprocates, calling Diddy a “father figure” even before their personal acquaintance. North makes a brief but noticeable appearance in the song, rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light,” while Christian Combs delivers a separate verse.

Kim Kardashian Takes Legal Action Against Kanye’s Track

According to sources close to DailyMail.com, Kim Kardashian was deeply upset upon learning about North’s involvement in the song. She reportedly took legal steps to prevent its release and is now actively working to remove it from X.

Shortly before the track went live, Kanye posted—then quickly deleted—screenshots of a heated text exchange with Kardashian. In the messages, he appeared to challenge her legal hold over North’s name, allegedly leading to threats of a “public war.”

Leaked screenshots suggest that Kim holds the copyright to North’s name and attempted to use it to block her daughter’s inclusion in the song. The conversation reportedly went as follows:

Kanye’s text to Kim: “I’m never speaking with you again.”

Kim’s response: “I asked you if I could trademark her name, and you said yes. When she turns 18, it goes to her.”

Kim’s concern: She claimed she sent legal paperwork to prevent North from being part of the song to protect her from potential negative exposure. Kanye’s warning: He reportedly threatened to go to “war” and declared, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

Why Kim Kardashian Wants North Out of the Controversy

Kim Kardashian, currently pursuing a legal career, is particularly alarmed due to Diddy’s ongoing federal sex trafficking case. Insiders reveal that she has been working behind the scenes to distance North from the situation.

Reports suggest she even sent cease-and-desist letters demanding Kanye scrap the song. However, despite an emergency hearing—where Kanye was absent—he allegedly agreed to delay the release. With the track now out, legal disputes between the former couple could escalate further.

In the midst of this controversy, Kanye West is also reviving his Sunday Service gospel choir. On Thursday, he announced auditions in Los Angeles, welcoming participants—including children as young as five.

However, a strict requirement has been introduced: those who make the cut must shave their heads as part of the choir’s uniform look.

As legal battles between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unfold, fans are closely watching how this latest dispute will play out. Will the song be taken down, or will Kanye stand his ground? One thing is clear—this feud is far from over.

