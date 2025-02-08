Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

As Kanye West embraces the spotlight with his wife, Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian remains focused on her children’s upbringing, ensuring that her parenting rules are strictly followed, particularly when her kids are under Censori’s care. While West and Censori have garnered attention, Kardashian continues to prioritize the well-being and structure of her children’s lives, enforcing strict guidelines to maintain order amidst the growing public interest in her ex-husband’s new marriage.

Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Approach

Kim Kardashian, raised by the protective Kris Jenner, has always placed a strong emphasis on the welfare and upbringing of her children. According to sources, Kardashian has outlined clear rules for her kids, particularly around their use of social media and screen time. These guidelines are aimed at providing structure, ensuring their safety, and avoiding any potential negative impact from the spotlight surrounding her ex-husband’s public life.

A source shared with InTouch that Kardashian has made her expectations clear: “If he [her son] breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care, there will be h*** to pay.” Kardashian, known for being strict with her children, wants to ensure that her kids understand that they cannot act without consequences, even in the presence of a stepmother. The source also emphasized that while Kardashian has a long list of rules for Censori to follow, she is not opposed to her having a relationship with her kids.

Focus on Health and Well-Being

Kardashian’s rules extend beyond social media restrictions. The billionaire mother has reportedly instructed Censori to ensure that her children limit their intake of junk food and sugar. Kardashian doesn’t want her children coming home “wired from having a ton of candy,” and has emphasized the importance of sticking to a proper bedtime to maintain their routine. Additionally, Kardashian has insisted that screen time and social media access should be “limited and monitored closely” to protect her kids from potential online dangers.

Saint West’s YouTube Contract and Boundaries

One notable example of Kardashian’s strict parenting is the contract she had her oldest son, Saint West, sign before he was allowed to use YouTube. The contract included rules that prohibited him from commenting on personal family matters or filming sensitive content, such as recordings of his sister, North, making music. Kardashian shared this contract on Instagram in September 2024, reinforcing her commitment to monitoring her children’s online activity. This contract is likely what she had in mind when warning that there would be “h*** to pay” if the rules weren’t followed.

Co-Parenting After the Split

Since her split from Kanye West in 2021, Kim Kardashian has diligently focused on co-parenting. Despite the ongoing public drama surrounding West and Censori, Kardashian remains committed to providing structure and stability for her children. Through her strict rules and involvement, she aims to create a balanced and safe environment, free from the chaos that may surround her ex-husband’s public life.

As Kardashian continues to co-parent, her rules reflect her desire to shield her children from the pitfalls of fame and to raise them with a sense of responsibility and respect for boundaries, ensuring that their upbringing is as normal and grounded as possible.