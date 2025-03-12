Kim Kardashian Panics After Losing A Very Expensive Diamond At Anant-Radhika Wedding: I Have To Pay For This

The latest promo for the upcoming episode teases an inside look at Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s trip to India, where they attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

The highly anticipated Season 6 of The Kardashians premiered on February 6, bringing fresh drama and exciting moments.

Kim and Khloé Dazzle in Traditional Indian Attire

On Tuesday, The Kardashians shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode on social media. The caption read, “Kim and Khloé take India in the new episode this Thursday on Hulu.”

In the clip, Kim and Khloé Kardashian are seen donning exquisite traditional Indian outfits as they prepare for the star-studded Ambani wedding. The video also captures the sisters strolling through the bustling streets of Mumbai, where they unexpectedly encounter a dog while walking in heels.

Kim Kardashian’s Diamond Goes Missing at the Ambani Wedding

The promo takes a dramatic turn when Kim Kardashian realizes that one of her diamonds is missing. Khloé quickly points it out, saying, “Kim, that’s a missing diamond.” Panicked, Kim responds, “OMG, I have to pay for this!”

As the tension escalates, the teaser ends with Kris Jenner reacting to the situation in a concerning tone, saying, “You never know when you are going to get a call like this.” Her worried expression hints at even more drama to unfold in the episode.

When and Where to Watch the New Episode?

The upcoming episode featuring Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s India adventure and the diamond debacle at the Ambani wedding will premiere this Thursday on Hulu. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the situation unfolds and what other surprises the episode holds.