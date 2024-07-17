Kim Kardashian wore ₹2 lakh maxi dress

Kim Kardashian, accompanied by her sister Khloe Kardashian, visited the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, where they served food to school children. Their visit was also joined by Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. For this special occasion, Kim donned a red maxi dress that has captured significant attention due to its striking appearance and price.

Kim Kardashian’s choice for the temple visit was a Maison Alaia red dress, which is priced at approximately ₹2,36,841 (2600 Euros). The sleeveless, full-length dress comes in a vibrant red hue, featuring a halter-style high neckline, a fitted bodycon silhouette that accentuates Kim’s curves, a flared skirt, and a racerback design. She accessorized the ensemble with a bandhani dupatta by Manish Malhotra, showcasing intricate hand-tied patterns in a beautiful ombré effect. Completing her look, Kim styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with a flower.

The visit to the ISKCON temple was marked by a warm reception from the priests and various activities including serving food to children and performing aarti. Jay Shetty, in a heartfelt comment, praised Kim for her curiosity about the culture, expressing gratitude for bringing them to a place that holds significant meaning for him.

Photos from the event show Kim and Khloe engaging warmly with the children and participating in the rituals. Kim’s bright smile and her red dress, combined with the traditional dupatta, created a striking image that resonated with many fans. One fan remarked, “I’ve never seen Kim smile this much; she should just move to India.” Another added, “Kim, you look so happy.”

Kim Kardashian’s visit to India also included attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant is the son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, while Radhika is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. The Kardashians’ presence at the event added a touch of international glamour to the already star-studded affair.

