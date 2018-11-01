Kim Kardashian has stunned her fans with her Victoria's Secret model Halloween outfit, which she shared on the Instagram. The stunning pictures, which have already garnered over 45,00,000 likes on the photo blogging site, is taking the internet by storm. The mother of three shared these photographs on Instagram captioning it thank you Victoria Secret for sending them actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!!

Kim Kardashian has stunned her fans with her Victoria’s Secret model Halloween outfit, which she shared on the Instagram. As usual, Kim Kardashian photographs are setting the social media on fire. The stunning pictures have already garnered over 45,00,000 likes on the photo blogging site. In the photographs, she can be seen wearing Victoria’s Secret angel outfit alongside other models. The mother of three shared these photographs on Instagram captioning it thank you Victoria Secret for sending them actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! It was like a dream come true moment for the notorious personality of the American reality television industry.

Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol, she wrote in the brief caption. The social media sensation Kim Kardashian has more than 110 million followers on Instagram. The beauty icon gained widespread media attention after her 2003 sex tape with former boyfriend Ray J got leaked on the internet in 2008. Kim Kardashian is married to rapper Kanye West and is a proud mother of 3 children- North, Saint and Chicago.

Meanwhile, take a look at the photographs shared by the American TV personality that has been grabbing a number of eyeballs.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More