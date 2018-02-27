Kim Kardashian West who recently welcomed her third child, Chicago with rapper husband Kanye West will be dawning on the cover of Vogue India for the first time. She is styled by designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, the cover shows her in some sizzling outfits along with a shoot in a traditional lehenga. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian mogul also has an uber-successful KKW beauty and fragrance line.

Kim Kardashian West has always been one of the most celebrated celebrities in the world. With her KKW beauty and fragrance blowing up the world, she recently welcomed her third child, Chicago West through surrogacy and posted the first glimpse her today on Instagram. After a good break from magazine covers, Vogue India shared a picture taken by Greg Swales, from the shoot featuring Kim in a gorgeous two-piece set. Her hair, done by Chris Appleton, is styled in wet waves as she flaunts elegant dangling earrings. ‘Instagram royalty Kim Kardashian West has a fairytale moment in our #March 2018 issue’ Vogue India captioned the post. It’s clear Kim is only getting hotter with age because this spread is one of her best covers to date.

Kim’s Vogue India shoot follows her sister Kendall Jenner who was the magazine’s cover star in May 2017. Unfortunately, Kendall received a lot of backlashes as many fans questioned the magazine’s decision to feature a non-Indian woman for the magazine’s 10th-anniversary issue. Vogue India quickly defended their decision with, “In the last 10 years, Vogue India has had only 12 international covers, including Kendall Jenner, in 2017. Therefore, statistically, 90 percent of our covers are Indian! And we are proud of that.” Nevertheless, the cover was beautiful, and it’s cool to see both sisters being featured in the same magazine.

The shoot has been styled by designer Anaita Shroff who also showed her excitement over the shoot. Unlike sister Kendall Jenner’s shoot, Kim did not fly down to India for the shoot, given that she has a new baby to take care of apart from her other two children North West and Saint West.

Kim stars in Keeping Up With the Kardashians along with her entire family. “I thought I was just going to run my clothing store,” Kim said in the interview. “I didn’t think [the show] would go beyond season 1 or 2. And then as things were happening, my mom and I were so excited.We didn’t even know what we were starting, but we knew we were in it together. We definitely made so many mistakes. At first, we would be involved in anything. But it helped us work our way up to now, to launching a beauty brand completely by myself and funding it all”, she also said.

The issue will release in the first week of March and have a much longer interview featured in it. Till then check out the sizzling cover photos:



