Kim Kardashian West has never shied away from the camera and her fans have always appreciated her bold side. Kim Kardashian is currently busy with the promotion of her latest KKW beauty products which are going to launch tomorrow on June 21, 2019.

Social media queen, Kim Kardashian’s photoshoots for the promotion for these beauty products have also taken the internet by storm. Sharing the pictures from her KKW Beauty photoshoot on her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian looks sizzling and sexy. Here is a look at some of the photos from her Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian West is busy promoting her new beauty products from her cosmetic company KKW Beauty and you can check out her products @https://kkwbeauty.com/. The latest product KKW beauty Body line has been a major hit among the people. The product can be used to cover scars and body marks. In her recent Instagram post, Kim can be seen helping her grandmom cover the veins in her hands by using the KKW body line.



Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West recently had their third baby, Psalm west. Despite being a mother of three, Kim Kardashian looks stunning as always in her latest pictures.



Besides the successful Cosmetic company KKW beauty, the reality TV star has her own eyewear line, mobile games, Emojis, lingerie and shapewear lines. Currently, she is busy promoting her Beauty Fragrance from the KKW beauty, which is scheduled to come out on June 21, 2019. Talking about the perfume Kim said that the fragrance is so cool and it smells like what golden would smell like, even though its a colour and something that’s just luminous. The smell is basically a sculpture of her body.



Other than Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also have their own cosmetic line. Kim Kardashian KKW beauty is a 2 years old cosmetic company and the company earned 100 million dollars in sales in 2018.

