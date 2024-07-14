Kim Kardashian's 'Gajagamini Walk' Shines At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant became a global sensation as celebrities from across the world gathered to celebrate the grand occasion. Among the notable guests were American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who dazzled in their traditional attire.

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a stunning red-colored lehenga, showcasing her flair for Indian couture. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian opted for an elegant white-golden ensemble, exuding grace and sophistication on the auspicious day.

However, it was Kim Kardashian’s entrance on the second day of celebrations that captured everyone’s attention. Clad in a dusty pink outfit, Kim’s walk drew comparisons to the iconic Gajagamini walk—an epitome of strength and grace inspired by traditional Indian dance forms, particularly the majestic gait of a female elephant. Her fluid hip movements and subtle torso sway epitomized elegance and poise, reminiscent of the revered dance style.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian sparked a social media frenzy when she was photographed alongside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a moment that quickly went viral across various platforms. The image sparked a wave of reactions, ranging from admiration to humorous commentary and creative memes, underscoring Kim’s global influence and the fascination surrounding her presence at the event.

The wedding festivities attracted an illustrious guest list, including former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, renowned artist Jeff Koons, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Alongside international dignitaries, the event also saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities, social media influencers, and other prominent personalities from various sectors.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.