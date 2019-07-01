Kim Sharma, the log lost Bollywood actor who starred in the hit film Mohabbatein has shared her latest Bikini photos on the social media that will make you drool. Take a look at the super hot and sexy photos of Kim Sharma in this article.

Kim Sharma looks stunning in this swimsuit

Kim Sharma, who was once upon a time girlfriend of cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been away from the Big Screen for a very long time now. The actress was seen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Mohabbatein which was a super hit film of the ’90s. Well, Kim who is not visible onscreen, however, is creating a buzz with her hot and sexy social media posts lately. Yes, the actor has managed to make headlines just with her photos that she posts online.

The actor has been wooing the audience with her smoking hot pictures that have gone viral on social media. Take a look at some of the sexiest photos of the diva here.

Kim Sharma in the photo she has shared on her Instagram account is seen posing in the pool playing with water. This hot avatar of Kim is very much liked by her fan followers. Many have hit the like button through their social handle and has made comments on the photo.

Kim was earlier seen in her ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh’s party after he announced his retirement from International cricket. In this party, Kim Sharma was seen donning a hot look. Kim Sharma’s photo clicked at the party went viral on social media.

