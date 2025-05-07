Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-hyun is facing legal trouble as Kim Sae-ron's family accuses him of dating her while underage, sharing audio evidence and filing a lawsuit for Child Welfare Act violation.

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is under serious scrutiny as he faces allegations of being romantically involved with late actress Kim Sae-ron during her teenage years. The controversy resurfaced after Kim Sae-ron’s family held a press conference on May 7, accusing the Queen of Tears star of a “serious crime.”

According to CNN, the family’s legal representative, attorney Bu Ji Seok, revealed that there is evidence suggesting Kim Soo-hyun had a relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was still in middle school. The attorney further claimed the actor had violated the Child Welfare Act and committed false accusation (perjury). A lawsuit has now been filed against Soo-hyun by the family.

At the press conference, Bu Ji Seok also played an audio recording that had earlier been shared by the Garo Sero Institute. The tape reportedly captured Kim Sae-ron discussing her past with Kim Soo-hyun, alleging they had a physical relationship while she was still underage. She also accused the actor of sending her inappropriate photos and making disturbing comments during their involvement.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, issued a statement before the press meet expressing concern. As reported by Sports World, the agency urged the media to fact-check any allegations before publishing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Following their previous press conference, we have serious concerns about the continued spread of false information related to Kim Soo Hyun,” the agency said. “We sincerely ask that when they attempt to report on unverified, one-sided claims, that they first try to fact-check with us to prevent the spread and reproduction of false information that could result in unfair damages to the related parties.”

Though Kim Soo-hyun remained silent for months, he eventually spoke publicly in March. During his press conference, the actor confirmed that he had a relationship with Kim Sae-ron but emphasized that it started only after she became an adult.

Kim Soo-hyun also mentioned that he had heard about allegations from a YouTube channel run by people close to Kim Sae-ron. The channel blamed him for her struggles. However, Soo-hyun claimed that, to his knowledge, Sae-ron was in another relationship before she passed away. He expressed confusion over how to respond or reach out, since the two had already parted ways.

This situation has sparked massive debate across South Korea and international media, as fans and observers await further legal developments.

ALSO READ: Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet