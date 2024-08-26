Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Kim Soo-hyun All Set To Star In Disney+ K-drama Series Knock-Off- Check Release Date Here

Kim Soo-hyun's other notable works include, 'Dream High', 'My Love from the Star', 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay', 'Queen of Tears', 'Secretly, Greatly' and others.

Kim Soo-hyun All Set To Star In Disney+ K-drama Series Knock-Off- Check Release Date Here

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to lead the cast in the upcoming Disney+ K-drama series ‘Knock-Off,’ which is scheduled for release in 2025.

Known for his acclaimed roles in ‘My Love from The Star,’ ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ and ‘Queen of Tears,’ Kim Soo-hyun will be joined by actress Cho Boah, who has garnered attention for her performances in ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ and ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, according to Deadline.

The highly anticipated crime drama, penned by Han Junghoon, renowned for his work on ‘Song of the Bandits’ and ’38 Task Force’, will explore gripping narratives within the genre.

MUST READ: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Shows-Off Her Dance Moves While Hanging Out With Sorority Sisters 

According to Deadline, the series will be directed by Park Hyeonseok, known for his contributions to ‘Song of the Bandits’ and ‘Stranger 2.’
Disney+ has recently released notable successful K-drama hits such as ‘Moving,’ ‘Big Bet,’ and ‘The Worst of Evil.’

Currently, ‘A Shop For Killers’ stands as the most-watched local original series on Disney+ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024, according to Deadline.

Kim Soo-hyun’s other notable works include, ‘Dream High’, ‘My Love from the Star’, ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, ‘Queen of Tears’, ‘Secretly, Greatly’ and others. ‘Dream High’ (2011) musical drama, where Kim Soo-hyun played the role of Sam Dong, marked a significant breakthrough in his career.

The series, which follows the lives of students at a performing arts school, showcased Kim Soo-hyun’s acting with singing and dancing talent.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Kick Kennedy? Ben Affleck 52, Sparks Dating Rumours With RFK Jr’s 28-Year-Old Daughter Amid Divorce With Jennifer Lopez

Tags:

Kim Soo-hyun Kim Soo-hyun disney plus Kim Soo-hyun knock off Kim Soo-hyun new project Kim Soo-hyun news latest k pop news South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun
addBlock

Recent Post

Janmashtami 2024: Huge Crowd At ISKCON Temple In Patna Leads To Stampede-Like Situation

Janmashtami 2024: Huge Crowd At ISKCON Temple In Patna Leads To Stampede-Like Situation

Here Are Top 5 Apps To Use If Telegram Gets Banned In India- See Full List!

Here Are Top 5 Apps To Use If Telegram Gets Banned In India- See Full...

Sufi Corridor Project: Kiren Rijiju Meets Delegation- Know Where Does The Proposed Plan Stands

Sufi Corridor Project: Kiren Rijiju Meets Delegation- Know Where Does The Proposed Plan Stands

Apple iPhone 16 Launch Event: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch And All You Need To Know About The Highly-Awaited Model

Apple iPhone 16 Launch Event: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch And All You Need...

Prime Minister Modi And President Biden Discuss India-US Partnership And Global Issues

Prime Minister Modi And President Biden Discuss India-US Partnership And Global Issues

Ohio Prison Serves Five-Course Meal Including Beet Salad With Goat Cheese To Public First-Time Ever

Ohio Prison Serves Five-Course Meal Including Beet Salad With Goat Cheese To Public First-Time Ever

Ukraine’s New Long-Range Weapon Aims To Bypass Western Restrictions And Strike Deep Into Russia

Ukraine’s New Long-Range Weapon Aims To Bypass Western Restrictions And Strike Deep Into Russia

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox