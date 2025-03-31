Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has found himself at the center of a media storm following his emotional press conference regarding the tragic death of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Sae Ron, who passed away on February 16, 2025. The actor, visibly distressed, addressed rumors surrounding their past relationship, denying that he had dated the actress while she was a minor. However, his emotional display was met with widespread criticism, with netizens accusing him of staging a “fake” breakdown.

Kim Soo Hyun Breaks Down During Press Conference

During the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun admitted to dating Kim Sae Ron but strongly refuted claims that their relationship occurred while she was underage. “I did not date Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor,” he clarified. The actor explained that their relationship took place five years ago, long before the airing of his hit drama Queen of Tears. Despite his emotional tears and pleas for privacy, netizens were not convinced.

Social Media Erupts With Criticism

Kim Soo Hyun’s emotional breakdown quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with many accusing him of faking his emotions. Users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) mocked his display, with one writing, “Bro thinks this is Queen of Tears Season 2, or what? Do we look dumb enough to believe his fake tears?” Another post sarcastically quipped, “The Oscar goes to Kim Soo Hyun!” These comments reflect a growing skepticism regarding the actor’s sincerity, with many comparing his performance to an audition for a K-drama role rather than a genuine emotional moment.

In addition to the skepticism surrounding his tears, some comments pointed out that Kim’s decision to deny his relationship with Kim Sae Ron earlier, despite their past, raised questions about his true intentions. “Not #KimSooHyun crying in public, asking for mercy while denying all accusations exactly as expected,” another user commented.

Fans Defend Kim Soo Hyun

Despite the backlash, a segment of Kim Soo Hyun’s fans came to his defense, expressing sympathy for the actor amidst the criticism. “I hope you don’t feel sorry for him only after he ends his life, like you did with Kim Sae Ron!” one user commented, referring to the public’s past treatment of the late actress. Another defended the actor, saying, “People criticize him for speaking, but also for staying silent there’s no winning here.”

In his statement, Kim Soo Hyun clarified that the reason for not publicly acknowledging his relationship with Kim Sae Ron earlier was due to the potential impact it could have on the Queen of Tears cast and crew. “As the lead actor, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the drama’s production,” he explained.

The actor also denied claims that his agency had pressured Kim Sae Ron over financial matters, saying, “We were simply an ordinary couple who broke up over time. There were no debts or pressure from my agency.”

Divided Public Sentiment

Despite Kim Soo Hyun’s clarification, the public remains divided. While some believe the actor’s explanation, others continue to question the authenticity of his emotional outburst. The ongoing debate about his relationship with Kim Sae Ron and his press conference performance highlights the challenges faced by celebrities when personal matters become public spectacle.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the scrutiny on Kim Soo Hyun is far from over, with netizens continuing to share their opinions on social media. With the actor’s emotional breakdown still fresh in the public’s mind, it remains to be seen how this situation will evolve in the coming days.

