King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-packed film King has just added another big name to its ensemble cast. Arshad Warsi has officially come on board, making this already high-profile project even more intriguing. Directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Productions, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated ventures in recent years.

A Fresh Pairing Two Decades in the Making

While details about Arshad’s role remain under wraps, the buzz around his involvement is strong. The film already stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Adding to the excitement, Deepika Padukone is also set to appear in a significant cameo, reportedly portraying Suhana’s mother and SRK’s former flame.

Though Siddharth Anand has not officially confirmed Arshad’s casting, industry insiders say his inclusion signals a new dimension to the storyline.

SRK and Arshad have shared mutual respect over the years but haven’t acted together beyond a brief scene in the 2005 film Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, where Shah Rukh had a cameo. King will mark their first real collaboration, almost 20 years later.

There’s also talk that Jaideep Ahlawat might join the cast in a crucial role, though his casting hasn’t been locked yet.

A Story With Shades of ‘Bichhoo’ and ‘Léon: The Professional’

King is said to draw narrative inspiration from Bichhoo (2000), which itself was modeled after the French classic Léon: The Professional (1994). Shah Rukh will reportedly play a hardened assassin who joins forces with Suhana Khan’s character after a tragic turn of events disrupts her life.

Expect a heady mix of emotion and adrenaline. With Siddharth Anand at the helm, the film promises slick action, emotional depth, and his signature blockbuster flair.

Big Year Ahead for Arshad Warsi

For Arshad Warsi, this project is another strong addition to his already packed slate. The actor, loved for his iconic role as Circuit in the Munna Bhai films, is currently filming Dhamaal 4 with Indra Kumar.

He’s also gearing up to reunite with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3. On top of that, fans can look forward to his performances in Welcome to the Jungle, Jeevan Bheema Yojana, and Pritam Pedro.

King begins filming on May 18 in Mumbai and is eyeing a theatrical release towards the end of 2026.

