Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-packed film King has just added another big name to its ensemble cast. Arshad Warsi has officially come on board, making this already high-profile project even more intriguing.

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand's Film


Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-packed film King has just added another big name to its ensemble cast. Arshad Warsi has officially come on board, making this already high-profile project even more intriguing. Directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Productions, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated ventures in recent years.

A Fresh Pairing Two Decades in the Making

While details about Arshad’s role remain under wraps, the buzz around his involvement is strong. The film already stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Adding to the excitement, Deepika Padukone is also set to appear in a significant cameo, reportedly portraying Suhana’s mother and SRK’s former flame.

Though Siddharth Anand has not officially confirmed Arshad’s casting, industry insiders say his inclusion signals a new dimension to the storyline.

SRK and Arshad have shared mutual respect over the years but haven’t acted together beyond a brief scene in the 2005 film Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, where Shah Rukh had a cameo. King will mark their first real collaboration, almost 20 years later.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

There’s also talk that Jaideep Ahlawat might join the cast in a crucial role, though his casting hasn’t been locked yet.

A Story With Shades of ‘Bichhoo’ and ‘Léon: The Professional’

King is said to draw narrative inspiration from Bichhoo (2000), which itself was modeled after the French classic Léon: The Professional (1994). Shah Rukh will reportedly play a hardened assassin who joins forces with Suhana Khan’s character after a tragic turn of events disrupts her life.

Expect a heady mix of emotion and adrenaline. With Siddharth Anand at the helm, the film promises slick action, emotional depth, and his signature blockbuster flair.

Big Year Ahead for Arshad Warsi

For Arshad Warsi, this project is another strong addition to his already packed slate. The actor, loved for his iconic role as Circuit in the Munna Bhai films, is currently filming Dhamaal 4 with Indra Kumar.

He’s also gearing up to reunite with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3. On top of that, fans can look forward to his performances in Welcome to the Jungle, Jeevan Bheema Yojana, and Pritam Pedro.

King begins filming on May 18 in Mumbai and is eyeing a theatrical release towards the end of 2026.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

 

Filed under

Arshad Warsi king Shah Rukh Khan siddharth anand

In a sharp political atta

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...
Dozens stood trial in Ist

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest
newsx

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...
The US and Ukraine have s

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And...
Allahabad High Court has

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court
newsx

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls ‘Ardhanareeswaran’

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And...

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave