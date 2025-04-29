King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

Home
With the scheduling delays, other top names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif were also considered for the role.

After delivering a hat-trick of blockbusters in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to headline yet another action-packed entertainer. His next, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is steadily moving through its pre-production phase and promises an ensemble cast to watch out for.

Deepika’s Return Was Always on the Cards

Adding to the film’s star power, Deepika Padukone has officially signed on to play a significant role. Her casting brings back the magic of her popular on-screen pairing with SRK.

A source quoted in a leading entertainment news portal revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan was always clear to have Deepika Padukone on board King. Initially, the dates were not matching as Deepika was taking time off to be with the newborn kid, and also hitting the gym to get back in shape. Due to a delay in schedules of King, the timelines aligned and she is back on board the film.”

With the scheduling delays, other top names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif were also considered for the role.

“After all the discussions, and setting the shoot timelines, everything has aligned well to have Deepika Padukone on board the film. She will be shooting for her role in the second half of 2025. It’s a full-length role, and a lot more than just a cameo as reported before. Sid and his team of writers have crafted a perfect role for Deepika, that also stands true to the hype of her pairing with SRK,” the source added.

Action, Music, and a Star-Studded Ensemble

Set to go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai, King boasts a strong lineup of actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

The film’s action sequences are being designed by renowned international action directors, ensuring high-octane moments shot across India and Europe.

In the music department, Sachin-Jigar have been roped in for the soundtrack while Anirudh will handle the background score.

Deepika and SRK Aim to Continue Their Winning Streak

Deepika and Shah Rukh have consistently struck box office gold with every collaboration, from Om Shanti Om to Pathaan. Their latest pairing in King is expected to follow suit.

Director Siddharth Anand, who has previously worked with Deepika on Bachna Ae Haseeno, Pathaan, and Fighter, also maintains a flawless commercial track record with the actress.

King is targeting a grand theatrical release in the final quarter of 2026, likely between October and December. The exact date will be locked in after the shoot kicks off.

With its A-list cast, international action crew, and blockbuster backing, King is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the coming years.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

 

