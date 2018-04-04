Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has acquired the Hindi remake rights of his iconic film Hey Ram which was released back in 2000. Hey Ram, which featured a talented star cast such as King Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rani Mukerji, Vasundhara Das, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Atul Kulkarni and Vikram Gokhale won three national awards. The 2000 Tamil-Hindi bilingual was written, directed and produced by Haasan.

Its good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as the megastar has finally received the Hindi remake rights of his iconic film Hey Ram which was released back in 2000. Hey Ram, which featured a talented star cast such as King Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rani Mukerji, Vasundhara Das, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Atul Kulkarni and Vikram Gokhale won three national awards. 2000 Tamil-Hindi bilingual was written, directed and produced by Haasan, who was also the protagonist in the film while Shah Rukh played a prominent role in the political drama.

Entertainment Industry Tracker and film analyst Ramesh Bala on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to confirm the news and wrote, “#Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan confirms that @iamsrk has got the Hindi remake rights of their 2000 Classic #HeyRam from Co-producer #BharatShah.” It will be interesting to see King Khan in the Hindi remake of the classic film Hey Ram which featured such iconic stars. Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for filmmaker Anand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles.

ALSO READ: Benafsha Soonawalla trolled over ramp walk; Hina Khan comes to her rescue

ALSO READ: KRK diagnosed with stomach cancer? Here is what we know so far

Kamal Haasan confirmed the news to a leading tabloid and said, “Shah Rukh only got a wristwatch for acting in my film at the time because by the end of it, I had nothing left in hand. Now, he is the brand ambassador for a watch brand. I am glad that he got the Hindi rights of Hey Ram from Bharat bhai (co-producer Bharat Shah). He should have some memory of the film as he gave his friendship and service for it.”

ALSO READ: I won’t be part of a film just because it’s great! I want to have a role for myself: Raid star Ileana D’Cruz

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App