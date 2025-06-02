Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing the character John Redcorn in the animated show King of the Hill, was shot and killed on Sunday evening in San Antonio, Texas, according to local police. He was 59.

Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing the character John Redcorn in the animated show King of the Hill, was shot and killed on Sunday evening in San Antonio, Texas, according to local police. He was 59.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed that Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, 56, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Joss and Ceja were neighbors, police said, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Police Responded to Scene Around 7 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call about a shooting. They found Joss lying near the roadway with gunshot wounds. According to officials, police performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ceja initially fled the scene, but officers were able to catch him just a block away, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they have not released any details about what led to the fatal confrontation.

A Career That Brought Native Characters to Life

Jonathan Joss became widely recognized for his portrayal of John Redcorn, a Native American character on King of the Hill. He joined the series in its third season after the original actor, Victor Aaron, tragically died in a car accident. Joss voiced the character until the show ended in 2009.

Beyond King of the Hill, Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, and had appearances in shows and films like Ray Donovan, True Grit, and The Magnificent Seven.

Although Joss was not involved in the upcoming 14th season revival of King of the Hill, which is set to premiere on Hulu this August, he did appear at the ATX TV Festival in Austin just one day before his death, attending a cast panel event on Friday evening.

Tragedy Follows Previous Loss in January

Earlier this year, Joss faced another heartbreaking moment when his childhood home in San Antonio caught fire, killing two of his dogs.

“This is a house I grew up in. I’m more concerned about my dog that died, but you know what? The good Lord will protect us,” Joss told KSAT at the time, noting that his father had built the house in 1957.

Remembered by Fans for Meaningful Native Representation

Joss, who was of Comanche and White Mountain Apache ancestry, was praised for bringing depth and humor to Native characters in mainstream entertainment. After news of his death spread, fans flooded social media to express their grief and appreciation for his work. “John Redcorn was pretty much the only contemporary Native representation I had in comedy growing up,” one fan posted on X. “Probably the funniest Native character in cartoon history and a lot of that was on Jonathan Joss’ pitch perfect rezzy uncle performance. RIP to one of the best to ever do it.”

