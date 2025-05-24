Home
King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

The film boasts a dynamic cast, including heavyweights like Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand's Film


The cameras have started rolling on Siddharth Anand’s latest directorial venture, King, with the first schedule kicking off on May 21. The film marks Anand’s ninth outing as a director and features a star-studded cast led by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Suhana Khan Opens Shoot, Joined by SRK

The shoot began with Suhana Khan, who is making her big-screen debut in this film. She was later joined on set by her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

The film boasts a dynamic cast, including heavyweights like Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.

Adding to this powerful lineup is Raghav Juyal, who has been roped in for a significant role.

Raghav and Saurabh Step Into Key Roles

A report from Pinkvilla confirms that Raghav Juyal, fresh off his impactful performance in Kill, is now part of King’s ensemble.

“The casting of King is done to perfection, as the makers have roped in credible and well-known actors for every single character. The entire cast has been locked after multiple rounds of discussions, and every actor is more than ecstatic to come on board the Shah Rukh Khan film,” revealed a source familiar with the project.

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla has also joined the cast and is already shooting scenes alongside SRK and Suhana in Mumbai.

“Saurabh Shukla has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai with SRK and Suhana,” the source added.

Interestingly, Raghav Juyal is also part of another Khan project—he plays a key role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, which is set to premiere on Netflix in June.

A Grand Vision for an Expensive Action Epic

King is being positioned as one of the most ambitious and costly productions in Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a never-before-seen rugged and intense avatar, bringing a raw edge to the action.

The stunt choreography is being handled by top-tier international talent, promising high-adrenaline sequences shot both in India and overseas.

The makers have mapped out a six-month shooting schedule, with an eye on releasing the film on October 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action Drama

 

