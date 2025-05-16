King: Rani Mukerji Unites with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan for Siddharth Anand's Action Drama

This much-anticipated project brings Shah Rukh Khan back into the action space, and also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Siddharth Anand, riding high after the phenomenal success of Pathaan, is back with another adrenaline-pumping action drama titled King. This much-anticipated project brings Shah Rukh Khan back into the action space, and also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King promises a cinematic spectacle, boasting an ensemble cast featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.

Rani Mukerji Steps Into a Pivotal Role

Adding more star power to this already packed line-up, Rani Mukerji has officially come on board for an extended cameo. Her character is expected to play a key role in driving the emotional core of the narrative.

“Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film,” revealed a source quoted in Pinkvilla report.

The role may be brief, but it holds significant emotional weight in the story. According to the insider, the actress will shoot for approximately five days.

“It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to on board the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth,” the source added.

Production Gears Up to Begin

With Rani’s addition, the principal cast of King is now finalized. The production team is preparing to kick off the shoot with a schedule in Mumbai starting May 20.

Following the local shoot, the team will move to Europe for an international leg of filming. The film is being mounted on a large scale and aims to deliver an international-grade action thriller.

A Star-Studded Showdown in the Making

King features Shah Rukh Khan portraying a deadly assassin, setting the stage for an electrifying face-off with Abhishek Bachchan. With Siddharth Anand’s direction and a cast that blends legacy and new-age talent, expectations are sky-high.

The film is eyeing a theatrical release between October and December 2026, and is already generating major buzz as one of the most anticipated projects on the horizon.

