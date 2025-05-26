Navneet shared that he was initially approached for a key role but soon heard murmurs about the filmmakers prioritizing someone with a larger online following.

Actor Navneet Malik recently revealed that he was being considered for the negative lead in King, an upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film. However, the opportunity slipped away when the makers shifted focus to an actor with a stronger social media following.

Role Slips Away Over Social Media Reach

Navneet explained that while he was initially approached for the role, he soon began hearing that the team was now looking at actors with more online influence.

“I was approached for the negative lead in King but I have also been hearing that they want to prefer an actor who has more following on social media. This makes me think that even I should pitch myself on social media so that even I can rule this number game,” he said.

Although Navneet didn’t name the actor taking over the role, sources confirm that Raghav Juyal has been brought on board. Raghav is currently gaining momentum in the industry following his praised performance in Kill.

Choosing Positivity Despite the Setback

Navneet admitted he isn’t taking the rejection personally and views it as part of the business.

“I have accepted this somehow. I always knew that rejection might happen someday for some reason. It is a business. They want to know how many people I can bring to the theatre, in comparison to somebody else. It does not feel disheartening but even I want to push myself on social media. I can also do it,” he said, though he also referred to the reasoning behind the decision as “stupid”.

His response reflects the growing concern among actors who feel talent is often overlooked in favor of online popularity.

King’s Expanding Star Cast and Production Buzz

The cast of King continues to grow and includes several well-known faces. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, will make her theatrical debut in the film. Abhay Verma is also playing a significant role.

According to a source close to the project, “The casting of King is done to perfection, as the makers have roped in credible and well-known actors for every single character. The entire cast has been locked after multiple rounds of discussions, and every actor is more than ecstatic to come on board the Shah Rukh Khan film.”

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla has also joined the cast. He is already filming scenes in Mumbai alongside SRK and Suhana. “Saurabh Shukla has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai with SRK and Suhana,” the source added.

Raghav Juyal, who is now confirmed to be part of King, is also involved in another high-profile Khan project. He plays a key role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood, which will premiere on Netflix in June.

Navneet’s Career Path So Far

Navneet Malik was last seen in The Bhootnii, where he starred with Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy. His previous work includes films and series like Love Hostel, Heropanti 2, The Freelancer, Deewaniyat, and Aankh Micholi.

Though this casting change may be a missed opportunity, Navneet remains focused on building his profile and is now considering increasing his presence on social media to stay competitive in the industry.

