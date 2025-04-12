With DC in red-hot form, MI in search of momentum, and King ready to rule the stage, Sunday promises a full house of entertainment, energy, and edge-of-the-seat action.

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

It’s not just cricket fans who are in for a treat this weekend. Singer King, known for his chartbuster “Maan Meri Jaan”, will perform live ahead of the high-voltage clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening. The performance was announced on the official IPL 2025 Instagram handle, giving fans yet another reason to reach the stadium early.

DC Eyeing Fifth Straight Win, MI Looking for Revival

While King is ready to hit the right notes, DC is hoping to hit the right lengths—aiming to notch up their fifth consecutive win and stay perched at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, five-time champions MI have found themselves in unfamiliar territory, with only one win out of five games. They currently sit at eighth place, and Sunday’s game could be a critical turning point—or yet another tough pill to swallow.

This game will also mark Delhi Capitals’ first match at their home turf, the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ashutosh Keeps it Simple: “Watch Ball, Hit Ball”

Speaking ahead of the clash, DC’s young gun Ashutosh Sharma shared his mantra during a pre-match press conference.

“I do not think too much. I keep things simple. It is just about watching the ball and hitting the ball. That is all; that is my belief,” Ashutosh said in a release shared by the Delhi Capitals.

No fluff, no frills—just bat and ball, Delhi style.

Axar’s Calm Captaincy Wins Praise

Ashutosh also praised captain Axar Patel for his leadership, saying,

“Axar Patel’s captaincy is very good. He is leading the team really well, and all the youngsters are very comfortable within the set-up, so we are able to talk to each other freely.”

Homecoming Vibes at Arun Jaitley Stadium

On playing at DC’s home venue, Ashutosh added,

“It is my first year in Delhi. I was very excited to play for DC before the season, and the way we are playing, it has been amazing. We will continue playing the same way we have been, and it is great to be in Delhi and excited to play at home in front of our home crowd.”

With DC in red-hot form, MI in search of momentum, and King ready to rule the stage, Sunday promises a full house of entertainment, energy, and edge-of-the-seat action.

(With Inputs From ANI)

