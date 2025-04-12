Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

With DC in red-hot form, MI in search of momentum, and King ready to rule the stage, Sunday promises a full house of entertainment, energy, and edge-of-the-seat action.

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium


It’s not just cricket fans who are in for a treat this weekend. Singer King, known for his chartbuster “Maan Meri Jaan”, will perform live ahead of the high-voltage clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening. The performance was announced on the official IPL 2025 Instagram handle, giving fans yet another reason to reach the stadium early.

DC Eyeing Fifth Straight Win, MI Looking for Revival

While King is ready to hit the right notes, DC is hoping to hit the right lengths—aiming to notch up their fifth consecutive win and stay perched at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, five-time champions MI have found themselves in unfamiliar territory, with only one win out of five games. They currently sit at eighth place, and Sunday’s game could be a critical turning point—or yet another tough pill to swallow.

This game will also mark Delhi Capitals’ first match at their home turf, the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ashutosh Keeps it Simple: “Watch Ball, Hit Ball”

Speaking ahead of the clash, DC’s young gun Ashutosh Sharma shared his mantra during a pre-match press conference.
“I do not think too much. I keep things simple. It is just about watching the ball and hitting the ball. That is all; that is my belief,” Ashutosh said in a release shared by the Delhi Capitals.

No fluff, no frills—just bat and ball, Delhi style.

Axar’s Calm Captaincy Wins Praise

Ashutosh also praised captain Axar Patel for his leadership, saying,
“Axar Patel’s captaincy is very good. He is leading the team really well, and all the youngsters are very comfortable within the set-up, so we are able to talk to each other freely.”

Homecoming Vibes at Arun Jaitley Stadium

On playing at DC’s home venue, Ashutosh added,
“It is my first year in Delhi. I was very excited to play for DC before the season, and the way we are playing, it has been amazing. We will continue playing the same way we have been, and it is great to be in Delhi and excited to play at home in front of our home crowd.”

With DC in red-hot form, MI in search of momentum, and King ready to rule the stage, Sunday promises a full house of entertainment, energy, and edge-of-the-seat action.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Filed under

arun jaitley stadium DC king MI

newsx

Green Jersey Alert: RCB To Wear Special Tees In This Match For A Good Cause
newsx

Mohammed Shami Suffers Worst IPL Spell, Concedes 75 Runs In Just 4 Overs
Hanuman Jayanti Turns Vio

Hanuman Jayanti Turns Violent In Birgunj: Stone Pelting And Violence Urges Authorities To Enforce Citywide...
newsx

Watch: Abhishek Sharma’s Century Celebration For SRH Against PBKS Takes Over Social Media
newsx

Germany’s New Government To Prioritize India In Foreign Policy, Says Envoy
U.S. And Iran Resume Dire

U.S. And Iran Resume Direct Talks In Muscat, Signaling Possible Thaw In Relations
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Green Jersey Alert: RCB To Wear Special Tees In This Match For A Good Cause

Green Jersey Alert: RCB To Wear Special Tees In This Match For A Good Cause

Mohammed Shami Suffers Worst IPL Spell, Concedes 75 Runs In Just 4 Overs

Mohammed Shami Suffers Worst IPL Spell, Concedes 75 Runs In Just 4 Overs

Hanuman Jayanti Turns Violent In Birgunj: Stone Pelting And Violence Urges Authorities To Enforce Citywide Curfew

Hanuman Jayanti Turns Violent In Birgunj: Stone Pelting And Violence Urges Authorities To Enforce Citywide...

Watch: Abhishek Sharma’s Century Celebration For SRH Against PBKS Takes Over Social Media

Watch: Abhishek Sharma’s Century Celebration For SRH Against PBKS Takes Over Social Media

Germany’s New Government To Prioritize India In Foreign Policy, Says Envoy

Germany’s New Government To Prioritize India In Foreign Policy, Says Envoy

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Get Ready For A Roar! ‘Kesari 2’ Drops Power-Packed Song ‘O Shera’ Ahead Of April 18 Release

Get Ready For A Roar! ‘Kesari 2’ Drops Power-Packed Song ‘O Shera’ Ahead Of April

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?