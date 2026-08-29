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Home > Entertainment News > King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle

King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle

Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Nagarjuna’s milestone King100 are both scheduled for December 24, 2026. Here’s what we know about the two films and the Christmas box-office clash.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Image- IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Image- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 17:45 IST

Christmas 2026 has officially turned into a battle of the “Kings”. Nagarjuna Akkineni’s landmark 100th film, King100, has locked December 24, 2026 as its theatrical release date, putting it directly against Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited King. The clash immediately sets up one of the biggest box-office face-offs of the year, bringing together two stars with very different audience bases and two films carrying major expectations for very different reasons.

For Shah Rukh Khan, King marks another large-scale action outing with Siddharth Anand. For Nagarjuna, King100 is not just another release — it is the film marking his 100th appearance as an actor.

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What Did The King100 First Glimpse Reveal?

The makers unveiled the first glimpse of King100 on Nagarjuna’s 67th birthday. Directed by RA Karthik, the film introduces Nagarjuna in a larger-than-life avatar and appears to follow a rags-to-riches journey built around money, power and identity. The glimpse suggests that his character rises from having very little to becoming a powerful figure who is eventually referred to as a “King”.

But there also appears to be a darker side to that rise. Nagarjuna’s character is seemingly labelled a conman and linked to what is described as one of the country’s biggest scams, hinting that King100 may combine crime, ambition and family drama. An emotional sequence involving Nagarjuna finding and holding a baby also suggests that the story could eventually move beyond money and power into a more personal father-child relationship. The film is backed by Annapurna Studios, with Devi Sri Prasad handling the music.

Why Is King100 A Big Film For Nagarjuna?

The obvious reason is the milestone. King100 marks Nagarjuna’s 100th film, giving it an emotional and legacy value that goes beyond regular opening-weekend numbers. The project also reunites Nagarjuna and Tabu on screen after nearly three decades, adding another nostalgia factor for Telugu audiences.

The first glimpse appears designed to lean heavily into Nagarjuna’s “King” image, complete with stylish visuals, power dressing and a larger-than-life presentation. That could make the film especially significant in Telugu markets over the Christmas holiday period.

What Do We Know About Shah Rukh Khan’s King?

Shah Rukh Khan’s King is directed by Siddharth Anand and is also scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. The date has already been officially announced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

With Siddharth Anand behind the camera, King is being positioned as a major action thriller and naturally comes with enormous nationwide and overseas expectations because of SRK’s star power. That gives King a broader Hindi-market advantage, while King100 is likely to begin with particularly strong support across Telugu-speaking states and Nagarjuna’s established fan base.

King Vs King100: Who Has The Box Office Advantage?

At this stage, declaring a winner would be premature King has Shah Rukh Khan’s pan-India and overseas reach, Siddharth Anand’s action credentials and a star-heavy ensemble. King100, on the other hand, carries the significance of Nagarjuna’s 100th film, a strong regional fan base and the advantage of being presented as a milestone event rather than a routine release.

The bigger question will be how both films are positioned closer to release. Screen allocation, advance bookings, trailers, music and word of mouth could eventually decide whether audiences treat December 24 as a genuine split weekend or whether one film begins pulling ahead.

For now, though, one thing is clear. December 24 will not belong to just one “King”. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna are heading towards a Christmas box-office battle that could become one of the most closely watched theatrical clashes of 2026.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update

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King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle

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King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle
King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle
King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle
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