The spy action-comedy series Kingsman has garnered a huge fan following in recent years owing to the creativity and sheer entertainment value of the films. Adding to the hype of the films, 20th Century Fox has recently revealed the official poster as well as the release date for the next installment of the series. The film is touted as a prequel to the first two films and is set to be released on 14th of February, 2020.

After the second film of the series Kingsman: The Golden Circle disappointed fans, 20th Century Fox are looking to revive interest in the series with the release of this new prequel. The film will have returning director Matthew Vaughn at the helm and will include a brand new cast of actors including Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickson and Mathew Goode.

The announcement for the film was made at its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona on Wednesday, June 19. The plot of the film centers around one man’s effort to stop the evil plan of the world’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds to kill millions.

Next year, we go back to where it all began. Meet The King’s Man, in theaters February 2020. pic.twitter.com/apFFLV8IxT — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) June 19, 2019

The first two films in the series Kingsman: The Secret Service, released in 2014 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, released in 2017 featured Colin Firth and Taron Egerton in the leading roles. These films proved to be massive hits at the box office and managed to entertain millions of fans.

The reveal of the upcoming film in early 2020 caused the creation of quite a buzz on Twitter, with fans eagerly waiting for the release of the latest installment.

