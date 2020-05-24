After Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani and Karim Morani, the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for novel coronavirus-COVID-19 is Veteran actor Kiran Kumar. Although he has tested positive for the deadly virus, he has developed no symptoms till now. In a latest interview with a news portal, Kiran Kumar revealed that he’s asymptomatic. He got himself tested on May 14 and the reports came out positive. It has been ten days but he has not developed any symptoms as of yet. There is no fever or cough. He is absolutely fine and is self quarantined at home.

When asked how he is self isolating himself at home, Kiran Kumar said that he is staying on the third floor of his residential building and her family lives on the second floor. He is alone in his house and is reliving his boarding days as he does everything on his own. The actor added that he will get tested for the second time on May 26 or 27 and reconfirmed that he is absolutely fine right now.

A notable name in the Indian Film and Television Industry, Kiran Kumar was last seen in the film Brothers. Some of his popular films include Tezaab, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Khuda Gawah, Devta, Loha, Dhadhkan among many others.

Also Read: Malaika Arora follows Kareena Kapoor’s suggestion, swaps gym wear for Kaftan amid lockdown

Also Read: Candle: Madhuri Dixit releases her first-ever single on FB live, dedicates it to COVID-19 frontline warriors

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan lost his aunt to coronavirus. He penned an emotional note on Instagram, bidding his maasi a heartfelt goodbye. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has cr0ssed 1.3 lakh mark with the death toll reaching 3, 867.

Also Read: KKK10 superwoman Tejasswi Prakash injures herself at home in lockdown, shares wound picture with fans

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App