Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

She continued, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor."

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official submission for the 2025 Oscars. Released earlier this year, the film has developed a devoted fanbase, especially after its premiere on Netflix. Viewers have praised the movie, which stars a group of emerging actors.

Rao, in an official statement, shared, “I am deeply honored and delighted that our film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

MUST READ: Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

She continued, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year – who are equally worthy contenders for this honor.”

The director further said, “My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth.”

Rao added, “To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honor. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm.”

ALSO READ: Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know       

Filed under

bollywood Kiran Rao latest entertainment news oscars 2025 Trending news

Also Read

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Kamala Harris Gains Momentum as US Election Approaches, Poll Shows Tight Race with Trump

Kamala Harris Gains Momentum as US Election Approaches, Poll Shows Tight Race with Trump

Entertainment

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox