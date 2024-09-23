Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

She continued, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor."

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official submission for the 2025 Oscars. Released earlier this year, the film has developed a devoted fanbase, especially after its premiere on Netflix. Viewers have praised the movie, which stars a group of emerging actors.

Rao, in an official statement, shared, “I am deeply honored and delighted that our film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

MUST READ: Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

She continued, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year – who are equally worthy contenders for this honor.”

The director further said, “My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth.”

Rao added, “To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honor. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm.”