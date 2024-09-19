Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Kiran Rao On ‘Laapataa Ladies’: I Was Inspired By The Thought Behind The Film

The film, which focuses on gender equality, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September last year and received a standing ovation

Kiran Rao On ‘Laapataa Ladies’: I Was Inspired By The Thought Behind The Film

Whistling Woods International hosted a special session at ‘Celebrate Cinema 2024’ with the team of Laapataa Ladies, including director Kiran Rao, writer Sneha Desai, and actor Nitanshi Goel on Thursday.

The film, which has already made waves in India, is now heading to Japan.

Speaking with ANI, Kiran Rao explained why she chose this project. “The story connected with me in such a way that the thought behind it inspired me. If two girls get lost, what could happen to them, and what could they learn about themselves? Also, even if they are left on their own, what all can’t they do? These were the kind of ideas that came to me when I read the script. I felt that this script would give me the opportunity to explore many different things, so I thought, let’s do this next.”

MUST READ | What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

Kiran also shared the exciting news on Wednesday about the film’s upcoming release in Japan.

“Laapataa Ladies will be found in Japan from October 4, 2024. We are so excited for our theatrical release in Japan by Shochiku, Japan – arigato gozaimasu,” read the caption of her Instagram post.

The film, which focuses on gender equality, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September last year and received a standing ovation. The film stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles.

Kiran also praised the engaging discussion that she had with film students at the special session.

“Our interaction session was very interesting. The questions were quite new and unusual because the audience consisted of film students. The session was moderated by Anjum Rajabali, a writer whom we all respect deeply. He has a profound understanding of films, so the session turned out great, and we didn’t even realize how three and a half hours flew by,” Rao told ANI.

The festival will conclude with a much-anticipated session featuring the team of Amar Singh Chamkila, with Imtiaz Ali and Yashika Sikka in attendance.

ALSO READ | Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Japan Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies

