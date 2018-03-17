Kirrak Party is one of the most awaited movies that released in Telugu. The official remake of Kannada super hit film has Nikhil Siddarth, Samyuktha Hegde and Simran in the leads. The film hit the screens yesterday in a massive way in both the Telugu states as well as the overseas. The film is said to have opened with decent openings in all the centres since its release on March 16.

Kirrak Party is the Telugu remake of the superhit campus comedy-drama Kannada film of the same name directed by Rishabh Shetty starring Rakshit Shetty. In the Telugu version, it is Nikhil Siddhartha who steps into Rakshit’s role and those are big shoes to fill. Krishna (Nikhil) studies engineering and like most guys his age just think of having fun and chases the hottest senior Meera (Simran) in college. He is bindaas and pulls pranks resulting in him and his friends getting into trouble often with the college authorities. Krishna relentlessly pursues Meera in the hopes that she will fall in love with him too. Despite her being older, does Meera reciprocate? What happens to them? How does Satya (Samyuktha) come into his life?

As stated, the movie is a campus drama aimed at college kids and possibly gives Nikhil Siddhartha a platform to perform. In the first half of the film, we see him being a happy-go-lucky guy with comical shades while in the second half he becomes a rowdy of sorts with darker shades of a violent temper and more action. Unfortunately, for Nikhil, those who have seen the original film in Kannada are likely to compare this to the original. The way his character and look have been etched out in the second half also remind us of Nivin Pauly in ‘Premam’.

Krishna tries to up the rowdy swag with a tight black shirt, thick beard and dark Ray-Bans – and the person who comes to mind immediately is Nivin. Nikhil has possibly delivered what the director had in mind but the movie’s script seems to have a lost a lot in translation from Kannada to Telugu. It is not a powerful college drama where Krishna transforms into a completely new person because of a tragedy in his life – it has some sprinkles of seriousness in a more comic film. Sharan Koppisetty’s Kirk Party is more playful and will appeal to college kids rather than the more mature audience.

