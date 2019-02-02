Kriti Kharbanda is among the actors who master the talent of excelling well on-screens as well as spread the hotness of her sexy photos on Instagram. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and has recently won millions of hearts with her boho bride look at Lakme Fashion Week 2019.

Finally, it is the third day of the spectacular fashion event, Lakme fashion Week 2019 in which the Delhi based designers Sukriti and Aakriti excelled well by showcasing their stylish collection. The theme of the collection was based on or inspired by bohemian destination weddings and named their designs as Rustic Boutonniere. The most unique and creative part about their designs was the use of Mughal prints, they added in the cultural trend. Kriti was looking drop dead gorgeous in the combination of boho and contemporary ethnic look. If we talk about her designer outfit it can be called as a perfect mix of traditional attire with a small pinch of contemporary fashion.

Kriti looks flamboyant dolled up in a copper brown outfit which includes a shimmery blouse with a stunning lehenga. To look more graceful, the actor has carried the dupatta in her forearms which is looking even more elegant.

The most alluring part about her attire is her maang tikka on her forehand. The Internet sensation has about 3.1 million followers on Instagram, which proves that the heartthrob conquers the heart of her fans every now and then. Kriti did her Bollywood debut with the movie Raaz: Reboot in the year 2016. She also came into limelight after appearing in 2017 with the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

