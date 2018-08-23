Hotness alert! Kriti Kharbanda has yet again created a buzz on the Internet with her sizzling pole dance video. The sexy video of Kriti Kharbanda has swept us off our feet and is giving a major fitness goals ! Check out the video here! Seems the beauty is enjoying her journey of pole dancing and her videos are a treat to our eyes too.

Bollywood diva Kriti kharbanda just uploaded a video of her dancing on a pole and it has hit the internet hard. Her hot avatar and her sexy moves are enough to make your day. The actress shot to fame after her first hit in Bollywood which was Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opposite Rajkummar Rao. Kriti Kharbanda made her debut in the Hindi film industry with a supporting role in the film Raaz Reboot and her acting in the film was much appreciated.

The beautiful actor was earlier a model before she entered the world of acting and started her acting career initially with Kannad and Telegu movies. Kharbanda is a social media sensation and is very active on her Instagram account. Her Instagram profile is flooded with stunning pictures of her which has taken the internet by storm. Now this sizzling video has created a lot of buzz all over the internet and is driving her fans crazy. Kriti is flaunting her curves in a pink sports bra and black shorts.

On a career front, Kriti will soon be seen in the ever-famous sequel of Yamla Pagla Deewana with the release of its second part Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse. This year is sure shot going to be a treat for the fans of Kriti as the talented actress will soon feature in Sajid Nadiadwala’s multi-starrer sequel Housefull 4. Apart from Bollywood, kriti will also be seen in 3 upcoming Kannad movies – Pappu, Chiru 2 and Sakkathagavne. The versatile beauty also collaborated with the famous Bridal clothing designer Kalki and posted extremely alluring pictures of the event where she was flaunting the bridal outfits with grace.

The actress in aa recent interview revealed that she was quite eager to learn pole dancing for a long time now. She expressed that her passion for the same is not because of fitness regime but because she urges to feel confident in her movements and not think about her clothes or body looking unorganized.

